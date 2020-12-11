28 new Covid-19 cases recorded

The Health Ministry is witnessing a positive trend in its efforts to curb COVID-19, after only 28 cases were detected on Friday along with 19 recoveries.

This took the total confirmed cases up to 5839 – 3015 of which are males and 2824 females. Of this amount the country has recorded 4944 recoveries.

The latest statistics show deaths remaining at 154 while six persons are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There are 43 persons in institutional isolation, 692 on home isolation and 26 patients in institutional quarantine. The total active cases is741.

Of the 4944 recoveries, 19 recorded on Friday. Meanwhile, Guyana has so far tested 33,020 persons.

A breakdown shows that four new cases were detected in Region One (Barima-Waini), one in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 14 in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), two in Region Five (Demerara-Mahaica), one in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), one in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and five in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

There are still 172 case Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), 182 in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and 389 in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).