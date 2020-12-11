Update: Suspect arrested for murder of Triumph man

Police have arrested the suspect in relation to the murder of 50-year-old Christopher Findlay, a construction worker, of Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Findlay, a father of seven and five grandchildren, was reportedly chopped to death by an acquaintance.

The dead man’s older brother, Pastor Patrick Findlay, told this publication that at around midday, he received a call from someone in the area informing him that the suspect was beating his brother who lived alone at the family property.

Pastor Findlay said he immediately rushed to the scene where he discovered that his brother was dead.

“I went into the house thinking it was just a ‘beat up’, you know, a scuffle…when I got into the room, I realise he was not breathing,” he explained.

“There are some chops in his head. Two big abrasions in his head and other chops on his body,” he added.

Pastor Findlay said he was informed that his brother and the suspect had a confrontation last night.

“The person even pushed him in the trench and then he left. Then this morning, apparently, the guy came back thinking it was unfinished business,” he explained.

Investigations are ongoing.