4 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of October 19, 2021, four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 881.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Male 63 Demerara-Mahaica October 20 Fully Vaccinated Female 68 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara October 19 Partially Vaccinated Male 89 Pomeroon-Supenaam October 19 Unvaccinated Female 51 East Berbice-Corentyne October 19 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country recorded 118 new cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 34,726.

There are 23 persons in the ICU, 113 in institutional isolation, 3,503 in home isolation, and seven in institutional quarantine.

A total of 30,206 persons have recovered.