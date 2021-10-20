4 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of October 19, 2021, four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 881.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|VACCINATION STATUS
|Male
|63
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 20
|Fully Vaccinated
|Female
|68
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|October 19
|Partially Vaccinated
|Male
|89
|Pomeroon-Supenaam
|October 19
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|51
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|October 19
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country recorded 118 new cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 34,726.
There are 23 persons in the ICU, 113 in institutional isolation, 3,503 in home isolation, and seven in institutional quarantine.
A total of 30,206 persons have recovered.