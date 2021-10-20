Major roads to be closed to facilitate “Lighting of Diyas” programme

The Guyana Police Force wishes to advise members of the public that the following roads will be closed on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, to facilitate the hosting of Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s “Lighting of Diyas”, which will be held at the Carifesta Avenue Roundabout.

The following roads will be closed from 17:00hrs.

1) Camp & Seawall Roads – No entry east

2) Camp Road & Carifesta Avenue – No entry east

3) J.B Singh Road & David Street – No entry north

4) Kitty Public Road & Alexander Street – No entry west

The Guyana Police Force wishes to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.