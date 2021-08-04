4 arrested for murder of overseas-based Guyanese

Four persons have been arrested in relation to the murder of 60-year-old Hemraj Pardessi, an overseas-based Guyanese.

The murder occurred on Tuesday at around 23:42hrs at Reliance Settlement, East Canje, Berbice.

Pardessi had returned to Guyana during the early part of July 2021 and was residing alone at Reliance.

He was last seen alive by his nephew on the said date, in the company of another male.

Police, who responded to the crime scene, discovered the man’s body lying face-down with what appears to be blood coming from his nose, and duck tape around his neck.

Severals traces of what appears to be blood was seen on the step leading to the upper flat of his house.

Additionally, the entire upper flat of the house was ransacked.

Further intelligence-led investigations led to the arrest of the four suspects as investigations continue. The suspects are a 22-year-old male, 28-year-old male, 31-year-old male and 36-year-old female.