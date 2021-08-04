Teen uses lighter to burn 2-Y-O girl on back, genitals

A 19-year-old lad has been arrested for using a cigarette lighter to burn a two-year-old girl’s back and vagina.

The incident occurred at around 18:35hrs on August 1 at Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice.

The matter was reported to the police two days later by the baby’s aunt.

The suspect, who is the boyfriend of the child’s mother, had visited her on the day of the incident.

While there, the suspect became annoyed at the child since she was urinating and defecating “more often than he deemed necessary”, the Police said.

As such, he took a cigarette lighter and burnt her on her back and vagina, causing her to received injuries.

The child was then escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital by police, after the report was filed, where she was medically examined by a doctor on duty and was later sent away.

The suspect was arrested and placed into custody assisting with the investigation.