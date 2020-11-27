34 new Covid cases recorded; 4 in ICU

Guyana has recorded 34 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 5,310 as of November 27, 2020.

The total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 149. The latest fatalities are a 69-year-old male from Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and a 53-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

According to the Ministry of Health, 4 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

55 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 83 in institutional isolation and 802 in home isolation.

To date 29,154 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, 4,272 persons have been recovered from the virus.