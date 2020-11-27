Man arrested for murdering mother

Law enforcement officials have managed to arrest 38-year-old Devon Anderson, hours after he reportedly beat his 62-year-old mother to death and injured his four-year-old niece at Good Intent, West Bank Demerara.

According to police information, the man was arrested just after 06:00h at a hotel on John Street, Georgetown. A search unearthed several bags of marijuana and a quantity of cocaine.

Inews understands that the man checked into the hotel shortly before he was arrested after police acted on a tipoff.

Initial reports are that Jennifer ‘Juidith’ Anderson of Lot 21 Murphy Street, Good Intent, WBD was found dead in her home by a relative at about 12:00h.

According to information received, the incident occurred between Wednesday and Thursday. Anderson was last seen alive by her daughter on Wednesday but her body was discovered on Thursday just after midday thus sending shockwaves throughout the small village.

Enquiries disclosed that the elderly woman resided with her four-year-old granddaughter. Police said it is alleged that the suspect is a drug addict and would normally steal items from the deceased.

When Inews visited the scene, another son, Mark Anderson who lives in another house close by recalled being contacted by someone at about 12:00h, stating that his mother was not seen for the day.

Upon hearing this, the man rushed over his mother’s home and called out to her but heard no answer. He went into the house and it was then he saw the motionless body of his mother lying face downwards on the floor in her bedroom next to a wardrobe, buried in clothes.

The woman’s body was examined for any marks of violence and several small circular injuries were seen to her face and chest area. Checks were made for the suspect but he was not contacted.

The woman was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) where she was pronounced dead. The young child was treated and upon regaining consciousness was sent away.