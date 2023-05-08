3 remanded for murder at National Psychiatric Hospital

Three persons, who have been suffering from mental illnesses, have been remanded for the recent murder which occurred at the National Psychiatric Hospital at Fort Canje, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Remanded are Curtis Robertson, 31, farmer of Golden Fleece, West Coast Berbice; Kellon Cadogon, 29, of Wismar, Linden; and Mark Sampson, 36, self-employed of Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam.

They are accused of killing 32-year-old Dinesh Persaud of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice (WCB) who was only an inmate of the institution for two days prior to his demise.

On Monday, the trio appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh and were not required to plea to the indictable charge.

It is alleged that on April 19, they murdered Dinesh at the National Psychiatric Hospital.

During the court hearing, Robertson told the court what he knew about the incident. He also told the court it was the second time he was charged with a crime. He said he was charged previously with breaking into his own house.

Police Prosecutor Lance Corporal Ryan Jattan told the court that the police had not completed their investigation and asked for six weeks to seek legal advice.

The three were remanded until June 12 when the court will decide the way forward based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It had been reported that April 19, the lifeless body of Persaud was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital and dumped with no information being provided by personnel from the psychiatric facility.

Police had reported that he died sometime between 1:00h and 07:30h on April 19, at the National Psychiatric Hospital.

An autopsy performed on the victim’s body found that he died from shock along with cerebral hemorrhage due to a fractured skull.

--- ---