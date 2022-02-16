3 more Covid deaths; 105 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of February 16th, 2022, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,202.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 38 Barima-Waini February 15 Unvaccinated Male 75 East Berbice-Corentyne February 15 Unvaccinated Male 68 Demerara-Mahaica February 16 Unvaccinated

There are 105 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 62,465.

Eight persons are in the ICU, 81 in institutional isolation, 1084 in home isolation, and 23 in institutional quarantine.