3 more Covid deaths; 105 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of February 16th, 2022, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,202.
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Male
|38
|Barima-Waini
|February 15
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|75
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|February 15
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|68
|Demerara-Mahaica
|February 16
|Unvaccinated
There are 105 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 62,465.
Eight persons are in the ICU, 81 in institutional isolation, 1084 in home isolation, and 23 in institutional quarantine.