3 homeless after fire destroys Pomeroon house

A family of three is now homeless after a fire destroyed their home located at Akawini, Lower Pomeroon River, Region Two.

The incident occurred at around 09:00hrs on Monday.

Reports are that the homeowner, 39-year-old Epston English was at work while his 39-year-old wife, Bevon English and their 12-year-old niece were at a farm situated one mile from the house.

A farmer, who was passing in the area, saw a cloud of smoke emanating from the building and as such, he alerted neighbours who then contacted the family.

The neighbours also tried to douse the flames but their efforts were unsuccessful.

When the woman and the child arrived, the two-storey wooden and concrete house was already destroyed.

Investigations are ongoing.