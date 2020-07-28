JHI Associates backs Guyana Amazon Warriors for 2nd consecutive year

For the second year running, JHI Associates Inc (“JHI”) has entered its second season as an Official Sponsor of the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The Warriors will represent Guyana in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 cricket tournament from August 18 to September 10 in Trinidad. JHI first joined the Guyana Amazon Warriors as an Official Sponsor for the team’s record-setting 2019 campaign.

“JHI is honoured to renew our sponsorship of the Guyana Amazon Warriors. The unifying effect of cricket in Guyana is undeniable,” said John Cullen, JHI’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Now more than ever, we are all looking forward to the excitement that sports provide. JHI is grateful to play a role in helping the country rally around the Guyana Amazon Warriors in their quest for the Hero Caribbean Premier League 2020 Championship,” Cullen went on to state.

“We are pleased to have JHI Associates partnering with us as one of our Official Sponsors for the Hero CPL 2020 Tournament,” said Omar Khan, Manager of the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Khan continued, “This is the second consecutive year that JHI has thrown their support behind the Guyana Amazon Warriors, and it’s especially important now in these challenging times. Cricket and the Guyana Amazon Warriors unite the people of Guyana, and we’re grateful for JHI’s sponsorship, which helps us develop our young and aspiring Guyanese cricketers.”

In addition to its direct support of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, JHI will also distribute a variety of supplies to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, which is impacting so many. JHI’s sponsorship of the Warriors is part of its ongoing commitment to social responsibility in Guyana.

Toronto-based JHI Associates Inc is an oil and gas exploration company focused on opportunities offshore Guyana.