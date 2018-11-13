29 Police officers graduate from University of Guyana

By Asif Hakim, Lance Corporal 22739

During the University of Guyana 52nd Convocation and Conferral of Honorary Doctorate Degrees which was held at the National Cultural Centre on Saturday November 10, 2018, a total of twenty-nine ranks of the Guyana Police Force graduated with Masters, Degrees and Diplomas in various disciplines.

Recently retired Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud DSM also graduated with a Commonwealth Master of Public Administration.

Police Commissioner Leslie A. James DSS, DSM during his recent visits to the respective Police Divisions, and who is also pursuing a Master in Public Administration at the said institution, urged the ranks to pursue higher learning and commended those who already did so, either from the University of Guyana or other tertiary institutions.

Commissioner James underscored that “I would like to see each member of the Force rigorously pursuing higher learning, after all, an educated workforce can turn around the image the Guyana Police Force currently, has”.

Among those who graduated were three Superintendents, a Deputy Superintendent, three Assistant Superintendents, a Cadet Officer, an Inspector, three Sergeants, twelve Corporals, a Lance Corporal and four Constables.

The ranks are as follows: –

COMMONWEALTH EXECUTIVE MASTERS OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

1. Superintendent Brian Eastman

2. Superintendent Dion Moore

3. Superintendent Khali Pareshram

BACHELOR OF SOCIAL SCIENCE PUBLIC MANAGEMENT (CREDIT)

1. Assistant Superintendent Rockwell Delph

BACHELOR OF SOCIAL SCIENCE PUBLIC MANAGEMENT (PASS)

1. Deputy Superintendent Lonsdale Withrite

2. Inspector Troy Benn

3. Sergeant Marlon Kellman

4. Sergeant Melissa Williams

5. Corporal Andy Bissessar

6. Corporal Travis Cush

7. Corporal Oseana Alleyne

8. Lance Corporal Raulwin Jack

9. Constable Timhol Williams

BACHELOR OF SOCIAL SCIENCE SOCIAL WORK (CREDIT)

1. Sergeant Fredericka Roach

DIPLOMA IN PUBLIC MANAGEMENT (DISTINCTION)

1. Assistant Superintendent Omesh Arjune

2. Corporal Adony Munroe

3. Constable Anneca Armstrong

DIPLOMA IN PUBLIC MANAGEMENT (PASS)

1. Assistant Superintendent Seecharran Singh

2. Cadet Officer Waylon Wallace

3. Corporal Orlan Alleyne

4. Corporal Earl Cornelius

5. Corporal Arletta Richmond

6. Constable Lisa Williams

DIPLOMA IN ACCOUNTANCY (PASS)

1. Constable Kanesha Haywood

DIPLOMA IN BANKING AND FINANCE (PASS)

1. Corporal Tracey Joyce

Additionally, there were four Ranks of the Special Branch/Intelligence arm of the Force who graduated with Master of Public Administration (Pass), Bachelor of Social Science Management (Distinction), Diploma in Public Management (Distinction) and an Associate of Social Science Social Work (pass).