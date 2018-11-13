Minibus driver gets 2 years for causing death of pedestrian

A resident of Farm, East Bank Demerara, on Tuesday upon completion of his trial was found guilty by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for causing the death of 43-year-old Franklyn Dover by dangerous driving on August 8, 2018.

Jamal Lowe 32, was previously granted bail on the charge which stated that on August 8, 2018 at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara he drove minibus BVV 2848 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Franklyn Dover.

According to the prosecution’s case, on August 8, 2018 at Covent Garden Public Road the defendant was heading in a southern direction when the deceased attempted to cross the road and the bus reportedly collided with him causing him to receive grievous injuries to his left side.

The deceased was rushed to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The defendant was later arrested and charged for the offence.

Defence Attorney, in a plea of mitigation for his client told Chief Magistrate that his client is a father of two and is the sole bread winner of his home.

However, after Lowe was found guilty of the charge, Chief Magistrate handed down a sentence of 2 years imprisonment for the offence.