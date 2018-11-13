Jagdeo says APNU, AFC suffered “massive defeat” at 2018 LGE

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has said that his party, the Peoples Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) is very happy with the results of the 2018 Local Government Elections inspite of the many efforts by the APNU/AFC administration to prevent the party from making inroads in certain Local Authority Areas (LAAs).

During a press conference held today (Tuesday) to discuss the results of the just concluded elections, Jagdeo pointed out that there is a huge margin between the number of votes cast in favour of the PPP/C and the APNU and the AFC. He explained that based on the results thus far, the PPP/C has over 54,000 votes more than the APNU and over 113,000 more votes than the AFC.

He also said that the PPP/C has won 5 out of 10 towns. These are Rosehall, Corriverton, Anna Regina, Mabaruma and Lethem. He conceded that his party still has to do more work in Linden and Mahdia, even though it performed better in these areas this time around when compared to 2016.

Jagdeo also said that the PPP has won 7 seats in the Georgetown Municipality with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) winning 21 seats and the Alliance For Change two seats. “That is a massive, massive, gain in Georgetown,” Jagdeo boasted to members of the media.

The Opposition Leader lashed out at Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo for his party’s poor showing at Whim, Corentyne; the home village of the PM. The Alliance For Change (AFC) which contested separately from the APNU made little impact despite several relatives of Nagamootoo, contesting in constituencies. Jagdeo said this is a massive blow to him and shows his true worth to the country.

Jagdeo also promised that elected representatives of his party (PPP/C) will work very hard to fulfill the promises made to the citizens and to be accountable for their actions.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Leader noted that the polling day process has been generally smooth with minor difficulties being experienced by voters.