29 new Covid cases recorded

Guyana has recorded 29 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,358 as of October 10, 2020.

The total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 102.

According to the Ministry of Health, 115 persons are now in institutional isolation while 59 are in institutional quarantine.

To date 15,568 tests have been conducted.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO. 9), which are in effect until October 31st, 2020. This order emphasises:

the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.