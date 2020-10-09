Mahaicony residents finally gain access to potable water

Residents of Esau and Jacob, Mahaicony say they are happy to be receiving water for the first time, after an intervention by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues.

The community had encountered many failed attempts over the last few years to gain access to potable water.

On Friday, October 8, the Minister along with Permanent Secretary Andre Ally and a team of GWI and regional officials visited the area to get a first-hand look of the works undertaken.

The Minister explained that a resident by the name of Nyoka Persaud recently reached out to the Ministry to inform them of the struggles they were facing as it relates to potable water access.

To execute the project, the Ministry received assistance from Mr. Jagmohan of Pure Harvest Inc. He provided 266 lengths of pipes to facilitate individual service connections to households.

The works were executed by GWI in collaboration with Mr. Jagmohan’s workers. This entailed connecting pipelines to the Strath Campbell well station, laying distribution lines and installing individual service connections.

Minister Rodrigues noted that the Ministry is appreciative of the private sector support and community effort to work alongside GWI to bring immediate relief, explaining that the Ministry did not get to cater for the area in its current budget.

She noted however that her priority is to provide potable water access to unserved communities by the end of government’s first term.

Regional Executive Officer of Region Five Ms. Genevieve Blackman, Chairman Mr. Vickchand Ramphal and residents, expressed their gratitude for the timely intervention, while adding that it would provide major relief to the community.

Prior to the installation of service connections, residents relied on the rain and purchased water during the dry season, since the nearby river provides does not provide fresh water.