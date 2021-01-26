29 new COVID-19 cases recorded from 201 samples

From a total of 201 swabs that were sent for testing on Tuesday, 29 returned positive. Thus far, Guyana has recorded 7346 confirmed positives from the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry’s dashboard showed that there are still 172 deaths. Some 47,096 persons have been tested thus far, in which 3778 males and 3568 females were positive.

Nevertheless, there are five persons in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 42 persons in institutional isolation, 672 on home isolation and eight in institutional quarantine. In total, there are 719 active cases with 6455 recoveries.

A breakdown shows that three of the new cases were from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), nine from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), eight from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), four from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), one from Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and four from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

There are 992 reported cases in Region One (Barima-Waini), 224 in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), 405 in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and 409 in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).