27-Y-O woman among four more Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health has recorded four more Covid-19 deaths, taking the death toll to 578.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Male
|78
|Upper Demerara-Berbice
|August 14
|Female
|27
|Demerara-Mahaica
|August 15
|Male
|51
|Demerara-Mahaica
|August 14
|Male
|50
|Barima-Waini
|August 15
Meanwhile, the country has recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 23,575.
There are 16 persons in the ICU, 87 in institutional isolation, 895 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.
The recoveries are 21,999.