27-Y-O woman among four more Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health has recorded four more Covid-19 deaths, taking the death toll to 578.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

 

SEX                  AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH
Male 78 Upper Demerara-Berbice August 14
Female 27 Demerara-Mahaica August 15
Male 51 Demerara-Mahaica August 14
Male 50 Barima-Waini August  15

 

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 23,575.

There are 16 persons in the ICU, 87 in institutional isolation, 895 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

The recoveries are 21,999.

