27-Y-O woman among four more Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health has recorded four more Covid-19 deaths, taking the death toll to 578.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Male 78 Upper Demerara-Berbice August 14 Female 27 Demerara-Mahaica August 15 Male 51 Demerara-Mahaica August 14 Male 50 Barima-Waini August 15

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 23,575.

There are 16 persons in the ICU, 87 in institutional isolation, 895 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

The recoveries are 21,999.