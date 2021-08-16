$61M in roadworks completed in Region Two

Wrapping up a series of roads commissioning on Sunday, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, Chairman of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) Vilma Da Silva along with Ministry of Public Works Regional Engineers and other officials from the Region and Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) visited the community of Better Success on the Essequibo Coast where Back Street was declared open.

The G$61M roadworks was carried out by S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and was completed in just over a three-month period.

Minister Edghill told a small gathering, at the ribbon cutting activity, that the Government of the day has committed to ensuring that development is brought to every single community across the length and breadth of Guyana and this is evident in the transformation that can be seen over the past year that has taken place in Region Two.

The Minister stated that since August 2020 to present, a total of G$1.78 Billion has been spent in this region in areas such as Infrastructural development, Urban Roads and Drainage, Miscellaneous Roads, Sea and River Defence, Rehabilitation of Public and Main access roads, Maintenance of Roads and Bridges, Policy Development & Administration, Stellings and Water Front Development.

In every community visited by the Minister, he urged residents and community leaders to take care of their roads as the Government seeks to further develop their communities as time goes on.