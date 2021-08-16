Man freed of 2018 murder of Linden footballer

A man who was on trial for the 2018 murder of a young Linden footballer has been freed.

Michael Emmanuel called “Giddie”of Lot 7 Watooka, Wismar, Linden, was freed by the the Georgetown High Court today following a no-case submission put forward by his Attorney, Damien Da Silva who appeared for the accused.

Emmanuel was on trial before Justice Sandil Kissoon and a mixed jury in the Georgetown High Court for the murder of Leonard Peters called ‘Lenny’, a young Linden footballer, of Lot 29 West Watooka, Wismar, Linden.

The matter was reportedly committed on December 21, 2018. According to reports, there was a social event on the date in question at West Watooka, during which a misunderstanding developed between Emmanuel and Peters.

It was alleged that Peters had accidentally spilled alcohol on Emanuel, and this subsequently resulted in a physical confrontation.

It was further alleged that Emmanuel whipped out a knife and stabbed Peters to his chest.

Peters was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he died while receiving medical attention.

Following the close of the prosecution’s case, Attorney-at-Law, Damien Da Silva submitted that the defence had no case to answer. He argued that the Prosecution failed to establish that Emmanuel inflicted the wound that cause the death of Peters. After listening to submissions from both sides, Justice Kissoon with the defence submissions and directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty.