21-yr-old jailed for assisting father to escape from custody

A 21-year-old farmer who helped his father to escape from lawful custody was on Wednesday sentenced to one year in prison.

Samuel Domingo, of South Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on March 27, 2019, at Katoonarib, South Rupununi, he assisted Eustace Domingo to escape from custody.

At the time, the elder Domingo was being questioned in relation to the murder of Reginald Thomas.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question, the defendant went home and found out that his father had been arrested.

This angered the defendant, who armed himself with a knife which he used to free his father from a Rural Constable and the Toshao.

According to the Prosecutor, the father and son quickly escaped through some bushes and fled to Brazil.

The Prosecutor further stated that the defendant was recently arrested for the offence while his father was yet to be found.

It was reported that in March 2019, Eustace Domingo murdered Thompson while imbibing at a shop.

The two men got into a heated argument which resulted in Domingo arming himself with an axe handle, with which he dealt Thompson several lashes to the head.

The injured man was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Lethem Public Hospital. He was later transferred to the Boa Vista Hospital in Brazil, where he succumbed to his injuries.