GTT warns against scammers

GTT is urging all subscribers to be cautious of scammers as ‘criminally-minded’ persons may be devising ways in which to cash in with the festive season approaching.

Public Relations Manager, Jasmin Harris explained that the company has received a number of fraud reports over the past week.

She noted that the company has created a promotions page on their website for customers to be up-to-date with all GTT promotions.

“Our Security Department is working diligently to locate these scammers and have the relevant authorities deal with them.”

However, to help curb the incidence of persons being scammed, GTT is urging all customers to visit its promotions page at www.gtt.co.gy/promotions to verify the details of any ongoing GTT campaign.

“It is our hope that in this way persons will be aware of all of our current promotions and not fall prey to fraud,” Harris said.

Customers are reminded that there are alternative ways to query current promotions at GTT which include GTT Live Chat, customer service at 0488 and in store retail representatives.