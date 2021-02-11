21-Y-O housewife found dead

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 21-year-old Yashoda Andrews, called “Debbie”, a housewife of La Retraite Squatting Area, West Bank Demerara (WBD) which occurred at around 15:37hrs on Wednesday.

Police received reports of a woman laying motionless in her yard.

Upon receiving the information, Police visited the location where they observed the woman laying facedown.

The body was checked for marks of violence but none were seen. However, a telephone wire was seen next to the body.

“According to information received from her neighbors, Andrews was seen laying with the said wire in her hand and same was removed by persons who came to her aid and then summoned the police,” the police explained.

The body was escorted to the West Demerara Hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.