Arfan Shasudeen, 21, of Port Mourant, Berbice, Corentyne was on Monday slapped with a rape charge when he appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

Police stated that he had sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 16.

As such, he was not required to plead to the charge when it was read to him by Magistrate Renita Singh under Section 10 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chap. 8:03.

He was placed on $120,000 bail and scheduled to return to court on September 23, 2021.