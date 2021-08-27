Man arrested over 0.6 grams of cocaine

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for having in his possession 0.6 grams of cocaine, police said.

The bust was made at around 15:30hrs on Thursday at Parika Fisheries Road, East Bank Essequibo.

Acting on information received, police ranks went to the location where the suspect was contacted and told of the suspicion.

A search of his person was then conducted and the cops found a white plastic tube with a red cover.

Upon opening the tube, the officers found several pieces of suspected cocaine.

Under caution, the suspect said “Sir is just a day work I did want catch before I go back sea. I did want buy some thing for my son.”

The man was arrested and escorted to the Parika Police Station, where the suspected cocaine was weighed in his presence and it amounted to 0.6 grams.

He has been placed into custody pending investigations.