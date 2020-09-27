2-year-old dies after consuming milk laced with drugs

A two-year-old toddler of Sophia, Greater Georgetown, succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Friday – almost three weeks after he reportedly consumed milk laced with methamphetamine, also referred to as “Molly”.

The dead toddler has been identified as Ronaldo Favourite of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Regional Commander, Simon McBean confirmed that the incident occurred on September 5, 2020. It is alleged that the uncle of the child mixed “a pill” in milk for his own consumption. It was left on a table to dissolve and the child unknowingly consumed the concoction.

At about 10:30h, the toddler was rushed to GPHC in an unresponsive state where doctors would later discover the presence of methamphetamine in his system. He was treated and discharged but later readmitted. On Friday, the toddler succumbed.

Guyana Times understands the toddler was left in the care of his relatives after his mother died a few months ago. He was at his aunt’s Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown residence when the incident unfolded. This publication was told that the toddler was staying with his aunt but later placed in his grandmother’s care after the incident occurred.

Police have since taken statements from the aunt, who was released on station bail. However, Police have been unable to contact the uncle who mixed the drug in the milk.

“We are actively looking for the uncle and we would’ve made several checks before and after the death of the child because when the child was readmitted, we were looking for him,” Commander McBean told Inews on Saturday.

The drug, which is commonly known as “Molly”, is regarded as a pure form of the illegal drug “Ecstasy”; both of which comprise of the same chemical makeup containing MDMA (3,4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine). The synthetic drug alters moods due to its makeup of stimulants and hallucinogens, producing feelings of increased energy, distortion in sensory function and pleasure.