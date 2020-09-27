Businessman shot during attempted robbery

A businessman was early Sunday morning shot and injured during an attempted robbery at his Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown.

The victim has been identified as Floyd Duesbury of Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown. He was reportedly shot to the neck after the armed men attempted to relieve him of his gold chain.

Inews understands that the businessman was cleaning his yard when the bandits opened fire at him. In retaliation, the now injured businessman returned fire at the suspects who fled the scene leaving a motorcycle and a pair of slippers behind.

Residents said they heard rapid gun fire and upon looking out, they saw Duesbury lying in his yard in blood.

He picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted. An investigation has been launched into the shooting incident.