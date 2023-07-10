2 remanded for killing Kilcoy man

Two men accused of murdering a Kilcoy, Corentyne labourer were on Monday remanded when they appeared in a New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court charged with the capital offence.

Vishal Deonarine, 33, called “Gabar” and Vishal Vickram Ramsammy, 23, called “Max” both of Kilcoy Squatting Area, Corentyne are alleged to have killed Leon Aswell Kum at Kilcoy Squatting Area, between July 4 and 5.

They appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh and were not required to plea to the indictable charge.

The prosecution told the court that the file is incomplete as they are awaiting the postmortem report and also an analyst report on the blood samples.

According to the prosecution, the police has ten witnesses and two caution statements along with six video interviews, and as such, asked for two week to put the entire file together.

The duo was remanded until July 26, and the matter transferred to the Albion Magistrate’s Court.

On Wednesday last, the body of Kum was discovered in his home at Kilcoy. Residents reportedly saw two men exiting the area shortly before the discovery was made.

Reports are that the two accused and the now dead man had a misunderstanding over cocaine, which led to a scuffle.

The Evening News understands that one of the accused had held down Kum while the other used a knife and stabbed him to the neck.

They then fled the scene but were later arrested.

