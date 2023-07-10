800 persons get house lots along East Coast of Demerara

Another ‘Dream Realised’ house lot allocation exercise, opened earlier this morning at the Arthur Chung Conference Center (ACCC) and saw some 800 low and moderate-income families being offered residential house lots in Lusignan and Two Friends, on the East Coast of Demerara.

The exercise is being led by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Mr Sherwyn Greaves.

Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andre Ally, CH&PA Board Chairman, Mr. Dr. Emanuel Cummings, Board Secretary, Mr. Rajesh Ramgolam, and Chairman Elect, Mon Repos/La Reconnaissance, Mr. Jagroop were also in attendance.

During his address, Minister Croal stated that the initiative is part of the government’s manifesto promise to provide 50,000 house lots to Guyanese by 2025. He further mentioned that while land allocation is taking place, billions of dollars are being invested in ongoing infrastructure projects within new and existing housing schemes.

Meanwhile, Minister Rodrigues told the allottees that the Ministry and Government remains committed to empowering citizens through homeownership.

“You have seen the commitment from the Government to ensure that the lands are developed as quickly as possible, and we also help people throughout the allocation process because the ultimate goal is to ensure homeownership”.

She added that the work of the Ministry must be looked at holistically, and the many benefits that come with housing and infrastructure development.

Mention was also made of the Ministry’s work in subsidising the cost for lots by Mr. Greaves. According to Greaves this measure forms part of the Government’s plan to make housing options available for every class of Guyanese.

