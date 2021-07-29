2 more Covid deaths, 57 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 535.

The latest fatalities are a 65-year-old male from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 67-year-old female from Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne). They both died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 57 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 22,372.

There are 62 persons in the ICU, 786 in home isolation, four in institutional quarantine, and 20,974 recoveries.