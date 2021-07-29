Floodwaters rise in Eteringbang, Region 7

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) said it has received reports that floodwaters have risen significantly in the community of Eteringbang in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to preliminary reports, some ten commercial establishments and three households have been impacted. Early assessments also indicate that waters have risen to approximately three feet in some parts and continue to rise.

The CDC said Region Seven is expected to endure more rainfall today and towards the end of the week, estimated to measure as much as two inches during a 12-hour period.

The CDC is working with the Regional Authorities to monitor the developing situation and is prepared to dispatch relief supplies and an assessment team to Eteringbang.