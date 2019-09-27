2 homeless after fire destroys Corentyne house

Two persons are now homeless after a fire yesterday afternoon destroyed their home at Lancester Village, Coretyne, Berbice.

Sharajie Isaacs, 92, and her granddaughter, 28, were forced to watch as the flames ravaged the two-story building they called home.

The duo along with three visiting children were at home at the time of the incident.

Reports are that the flames were first seen coming from one of the bedrooms in the upper flat. There are reports which suggest that the fire might have been caused by a power surge but other reports say that a child might have caused the fire.

A unit from the Rose Hall Town Fire Department was able to prevent the flames from spreading.

An investigation has been launched.