Vast oil spill hits dozens of beaches in Brazil

[BBC] Brazilian officials are investigating the source of a vast oil spill that has hit dozens of beaches along the country’s north-eastern coast.

Analysis showed the oil found was of a type not produced in Brazil, the environmental agency Ibama said.

There is no evidence that fish and shellfish have been contaminated but at least six sea turtles and a seabird have been found dead.

A clean-up operation is under way in the areas affected.

The spill, first detected on 2 September, spans over 1,500km (932 miles) and has been detected in 105 locations in eight states, affecting wildlife and popular beaches including Praia do Futuro in Ceará, and Maragogi, in Alagoas.

