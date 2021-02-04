$1B shopping & entertainment complex to be constructed at Leonora

The construction of a state of the art $1 billion shopping complex is slated to be the “apple” of the West Demerara region, which is already pegged for massive transformation in the coming years.

On Wednesday, the sod was turned for the construction of West Central Mall at Leonora, West Coast Demerara. The more than one acre land was formerly the Guyana Sugar Cooperation (GuySuCo’s) Senior Staff Compound.

In addition to a shopping mall, the facility will also have a gym, business centre, movie theatre, conference hall, fine-dining restaurant and bar, supermarket, arcade, food court and adequate parking facility.

The US$5 million ($1 billion) project is being developed by Hemraj Albert and his family. It is expected to generate approximately 325 direct and indirect jobs when fully operational, which is next two years as construction is expected to last 24 months.

Having acquired the land two years, the Albert family from Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD, pondered on various ideas on how to contribute to the develop Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara) and settled on the shopping complex – the first to be established in the region.

Albert, who was in retail before founding Global Commercial Import and Transport, expressed delight at his visions now coming to fruition.

“Now, I’m very happy that today is the commencement of this project. The hard work and dedication to my business over the past 30 years has led me to achieving this vision – West Central Mass,” he posted.

The businessman said he is looking forward to the support of not only the Government and regional administration as he embarks on this project but also the support of the people in the region, who stands to benefit the most from the facility.

“I’m sure that this mall will bring some comfort and joy to the consumers as we are going to ensure the highest quality of service,” Albert promises.

Meanwhile, the businessman was lauded by President Dr Irfaan Ali, who attended the sod-turning ceremony in the community he grew up in, for investing in the development of the region, and the country by extension.

“We have a responsibility has Guyanese to promote the development of Guyana. I am not asking anyone to promote the development of a government or a political party. We have a responsibility as patriots, as Guyanese to positively position the country every opportunity we have the chance to do so,” the president stated.

According to the Head of State, his Government is supportive of the private sector’s drive to lead the country’s growth and development. He noted that Government will fulfill its role in facilitating this drive.