China approves vaccines for Guyana

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, yesterday met with Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Chen Xilai, who confirmed that the 20,000 vaccines earmarked for Guyana have been approved.

Minister Todd expressed sincere appreciation on behalf of Government and noted that the vaccines will significantly aid Government’s effort to combat the COVID-19 virus.

The Charge d’Affaires conveyed that the vaccines are expected to be shipped as soon as March.

He also added that Guyana is among 38 countries that will receive the Sinopharm vaccine.

China has made significant contributions to Guyana’s development since the establishment of diplomatic relations on June 27, 1972.

This is evident from several programmes, including the attachment of Chinese doctors to the nation’s hospitals as well as the implementation of a number of major infrastructural projects. This donation is another tangible demonstration of the importance of the bilateral relationship between Guyana and China.