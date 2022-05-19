19-Y-O gets bail for marijuana possession

Shaniya Goddette, 19, was this morning granted bail in the sum of $40,000 after she was charged with the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The young lady appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to her.

The matter was adjourned to June 10.

The teen was arrested after she was last evening caught with a quantity of marijuana in her possession at the Bartica Stelling, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Police said on Wednesday, between 20:00hrs and 20:30hrs, a party of police ranks from the Bartica Police Station conducted searches on incoming passengers from Parika at the Bartica Stelling.

During the police operation, the teen, who is a cook from New Amsterdam, Berbice, was searched.

The search unearthed a transparent plastic with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The teen was told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested. The cannabis was weighed in her presence and amounted to 36 grams.