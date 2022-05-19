Trio wanted for shooting at cops on patrol

Police ranks of Regional Division 4 ‘C’ who were on patrol duty this morning came under fire by occupants of a motorcar, after they attempted to stop the vehicle which was being driven in a dangerous manner.

The ranks were on mobile patrol duties when they observed the Toyota Allion Motorcar PSS 7835, moving in a dangerous manner on the Plaisance Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

As a result, the ranks proceeded behind the motorcar and while in the vicinity of Crown Dam, Industry, ECD, the occupants discharged two rounds in the direction of the patrol.

The ranks then returned fire, after which the car stopped and three males exited the vehicle and escaped into the nearby cane fields.

The abandoned vehicle was subsequently searched by the ranks and multiple passport pictures along with an NBS bank book, several copies of Nigerian passports, and a copy of a Guyanese ID card bearing the name of a female were found.

The motorcar along with the documents were lodged at the Sparendaam Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.