Boat passenger busted with 3lbs of ganja

A 54-year-old woman, who was a passenger on a boat that arrived at the Bartica Stelling in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), was this morning busted with some 3lbs of marijuana in her possession.

The woman, who is a vendor of West La Penitence, Georgetown, arrived at Bartica at around 08:50h – at a time when police officers were conducting searches on incoming passengers.

The woman was singled out and taken to the Bartica Police Station where ranks found a parcel containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The woman was told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and she admitted ownership.

The cannabis was weighed in her presence and amounted to 1,416 grams. She is presently in custody at Bartica Police Station pending charges.