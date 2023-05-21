19-Y-O arrested after chopping cousin to death

A man was on Saturday evening stabbed to death by his teenage cousin during a heated argument while they were consuming alcohol.

Dead is 35-year-old Seeram Krishna, called ‘Vicky’, a fisherman of Lot 24 ‘A’ Conservancy Dam, Canal #1, West Bank Demerara. He and the 19-year-old suspect, who is currently in police custody, are cousins as well as neighbours.

The incident occurred at about 18:30hrs on Saturday at the Canal #1 Conservancy Dam.

Police reports revealed that Krishna and the suspect’s father, a 59-year-old vendor, were consuming alcohol at the suspect’s residence. At about 11:00hrs, the suspect returned home from work after which Krishna and the suspect went onto the Conservancy Dam and continued drinking with other friends.

Later that day around 17:30hrs, the suspect’s father joined them and the teenager started to insult his father. The father then left and went away, at which point Krishna told the suspect he shouldn’t have insulted his father.

This resulted in the suspect and the victim engaging in a heated argument during which Krishna dealt the suspect one slap to his face and a scuffle ensued. The teenager then ran to his home and returned with a cutlass, rushed up to Krishna and dealt him one chop to his left-side face. Krishna fell to the ground, and the suspect made good his escape.

A report was made to La Grange Police Station, and ranks responded to the scene.

Krishna’s body was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where it was pronounced dead on arrival, after which the body was taken to Ezekiel Funeral Parlour, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the suspect – a 19-year-old labourer – had gone into hiding after the incident but subsequently surrendered to the Police. He remains in custody, assisting with the ongoing investigations.

