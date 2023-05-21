Construction worker found dead on Lusignan road

Police on the East Coast of Demerara are investigating the alleged murder of a construction worker at Lusignan, ECD.

The dead man has been identified as 41-year-old Choorandan Chaitram called ‘Reid’ of Lot 101 Lusignan, ECD.

According to police reports, the incident occurred sometime between 21:00hrs on Saturday and 02:30hrs this morning (Sunday) at Lusignan Grass Field, East Coast Demerara.

Chaitram reportedly left home at about 16:00hrs on Saturday to attend a wedding at Lusignan Grass Field.

Then at about 03:50hrs this morning, Police ranks responded to a 911 call that a body of a male was seen lying on the Lusignan access road.

“When Police arrived at the scene, they saw the body lying on the road, about two streets from the wedding, in a pool of what appeared to be blood. His body was examined, and a wound about three inches was seen on his throat,” the police said.

The scene was processed and photographed, and the body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

Chaitram’s body was identified by his brother.

According to the police, several persons were questioned, and certain information was received. Investigations are ongoing.

