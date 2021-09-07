17-year-old on the run after allegedly wounding man

Police are on the hunt for a 17-year-old who allegedly wounded a man during an altercation at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) on Monday.

The incident occurred sometime after 17:00h.

According to information, a 46-year-old driver of Tuschen, EBE escorted the wounded man to the Lenora Cottage Hospital after he found him lying in a pool of blood along Brother Dam, Zeelugt.

The driver was questioned by the Police and related that he was driving his motor canter along Brother Dam where he noticed a group of people gathered and stopped. There he discovered the victim, who had injuries to the face and head, lying in a pool of blood on road.

He then placed the victim in the tray of the vehicle and escorted him to the mentioned medical facility.

The victim is said to be in stable condition and is expected to be transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Police have also stated that they went to the home of the 17-year-old suspect but failed to locate him.

Further investigations are ongoing.