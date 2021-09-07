13 pregnant women hospitalised with COVID-19 – Health Minister

…7 deaths, 161 new cases recorded

Guyana is currently experiencing a rapid rise in new COVID-19 numbers and Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has reported that 13 expectant mothers are currently hospitalised.

The Minister made the announcement during his daily COVID-19 update.

He reported that they are seeing an increase in the number of infections in pregnant women.

“We have been seeing an increase in COVID-19 infections amongst pregnant women. Just the day before (Monday) we had 7 (hospitalised) and today, we have 13,” Dr Anthony said.

Dr Anthony further explained that the Ministry will have to put special arrangements in place for the delivery of those pregnant women who are currently hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

7 deaths, 161 new cases

Speaking to the recorded statistics over the past 24 hours, Dr Anthony related that of 1728 tests conducted, 161 returned positive. That number now bumps the number of active cases to 2430 across Guyana.

Of those active cases 129, 37 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Seven persons have also lost their lives to COVID-19

“Over the last 24 hours we’ve had 7 deaths and unfortunately none of those persons who have died would’ve been vaccinated,” the Minister stated.

In relation to vaccination, 322,586 adults have received their first dose and that number represents 62.9 per cent of the adult population. 169,209 or 33 per cent of the adult population have been fully immunized.

Guyana recently started vaccinated children between the ages of 12 and 17 and thus far 12,563 of them have been inoculated with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. That number represents 17.2 per cent of the eligible children.