16-Y-O girl found dead at Baramita home

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 16-year-old girl of Baramita, North West District.

At around 12:00hrs on Saturday, November 14, the teenager and her mother went to a shop in the area where they purchased alcohol and began consuming the beverage in the company of some men.

Some three hours later, the mother and her daughter, who were said to be intoxicated, purchased more alcohol and some rice; they then left in the company of one of the men and went home.

The shop owner told investigators that sometime later, the mother returned to the shop alone and spent some time there.

The next day, at around 07:30hrs, the motionless body of the teenager was found behind their house.

The matter was reported to the police station. The body of the young girl was taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A postmortem will be conducted.

Police said attempts were made to contact the man whom the victim and her mother had left the shop with but the efforts were unsuccessful.

Investigations are in progress.