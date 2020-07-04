The Ministry of Public Health has revealed that 16 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed today.

This now brings the total number of COVID-19 cases up to 272.

INews understands that a total of 68 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours of which 16 were positive.

These new cases are from Regions One (Barima-Waini), Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Mahaica); Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Nine (Upper Takatu-Essequibo) and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard, there are now 138 active cases in institutional isolation while the number of persons in the COVID-19 ICU has gone up to three.

Meanwhile, there are still 16 persons in institutional quarantine while the country’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 14.

Three more persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 120.

To date, 2,779 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus of which 2,507 are negative.