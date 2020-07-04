Corentyne woman nabbed with missing baby

Police in Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) has arrested a woman after she was found with a baby, who was reported missing since early March.

The suspect has been identified as a 50-year-old resident of Lot 30 Kildonan Village, Corentyne.

She reportedly kidnapped the 11-month-old baby, who is the daughter of a 24-year-old Venezuelan national on March 5, in Region Seven.

The Cuyuni-Mazaruni Commander, Linden Lord, told INews that the mother of the child had reported the matter at the Bartica Police Station. She told the police that the suspect used to work with her at the Quart Stone Backdamn in Cuyuni.

However, in March the child became sick and the suspect offered to take her to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) for treatment. The mother agreed however suspect never returned with the child.

“The 11-month-old baby apparently had spots on her skin, and she gave the woman the baby to take to the hospital and she was supposed to return in two weeks but that did not happen,” the Commander said.

Lord said after the police received information that the suspect hails from Corentyne, Berbice, he made contact with ranks in that district. As such, the police who went to the suspect’s house on Friday and she was found with the child.

The woman was arrested and has since confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, the mother has positively identified the toddler, who was handed over to her on Friday.

Investigators have since sent the file to legal advice.