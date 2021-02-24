$150M farm-to-market road to open 30,000 acres of land in Berbice

Hundreds of farmers in East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) are set to benefit from almost 30,000 acres of new farming lands that would become available with the establishment of an estimated $150 million farm-to-market road at No. 52 Village this year.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha said the road, which would span from the Public Road to Canje Creek, is among several projects streamlined for implementation at strategic farming villages across Guyana.

“In Region Six, you will see between 20,000 to 30,000 acres of new lands being made available with the construction of all-weather road on the Corentyne Coast, which will satisfy the needs of hundreds of farmers there,” he told DPI in a recent interview.

A few days after being assigned to head the Ministry, Minister Mustapha travelled to the Ancient County to meet farmers who had been affected by overtopping.

During that meeting, they implored him to upgrade the road to transport crops from farmlands.

Minister Mustapha said the PPP/C Government is keen to ensure that the necessary structures are in place to enhance farmers’ livelihoods. He said too that he would continue to make representation at all levels for the men and women labouring in the fields.

The Ministry is also advancing its plan to expand the sector over the next five years, which would see the construction of several farm-to-market roads across the regions. This includes a projected $175 million road on the right bank of the Mahaicony Creek in Region Five, an estimated $150 million road on the left bank of the Mahaica Creek in Region Four and an estimated $100 million road at Salem, Region Three.

Early last month, Dr. Ashni Singh, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Minister Mustapha officially turned the sod for the construction of a $327 million farm-to-market road at Onverwagt, Region Five.

While these projects are now in the tendering phase, Minister Mustapha said the process would be accelerated to meet farmers’ needs.

Minister Mustapha said these 2021 interventions are all part of the PPP/C Government’s transformational agenda for Guyana. He said in just seven short months in office, the Government has had massive accomplishments in the sector and it remains committed to delivering to the Guyanese people.