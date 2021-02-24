5 new Covid-19 cases recorded

The Health Ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard for today shows that with five new cases, the total positives recorded to date is 8457.

Of this, 193 persons have died. The latest deaths are three men, ages 48 and 65 from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) while the other person is a 63-year-old man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

Meanwhile, seven persons are receiving care in the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit while 37 are in institutional isolation.

On the other hand, 387 persons are isolating at home while 11 are in institutional quarantine.

The number of persons who have recovered to date is 7834.