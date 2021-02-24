Cathy Hughes’ laptop found near her seat

Regional Commander Khali Pareshram has indicated that, contrary to reports, the laptop belonging to Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Cathy Hughes was never stolen.

Hughes reported that when the sitting of the National Assembly at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre was suspended at around midday, she left her laptop in her briefcase by her seat and went to lunch.

She said upon returning, she opened the briefcase and discovered that her laptop was missing.

The situation was brought to the attention of Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir who called in the police.

However, Commander Pareshram explained the laptop was recovered at the “same area where she was sitting”.

The House Speaker, in an invited comment, explained that the laptop was found “in the seat next to her, the vacant seat, the chair folded up and it was there.”