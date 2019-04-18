15 more touts arrested

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department today swooped down on the various bus parks where 15 individuals were arrested for touting.

The exercise was conducted by Sergeant 18039 Michael Ramdas and other ranks of Traffic Headquarters at the Route 31, 32, 40, 41, 42 and 47 bus parks.

The Force reiterated that “the campaign, which is aimed at bringing back some semblance of order at the various bus parks around Georgetown, and more so for the safety and comfort of commuters, is ongoing and will continue until the desired results are achieved”.